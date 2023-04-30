She Has A Hilarious Take On What It’s Really Like Out There To Be Single And Dating

According to the Pew Research Center, nearly half of all adults in the United States think that dating has gotten a lot harder in the last ten years.

A 27-year-old woman is confirming that dating genuinely is a struggle with her hilarious take on what it’s like to be single. She’s ready to mingle, but there aren’t many adequate options out there to mingle with.

TikToker Gracie (@gracie.macura) is saying that nowadays, first dates feel more like job interviews than anything else.

While getting ready for a date she had that night, Gracie just had to jump on TikTok to rant about how this date was probably going to be a waste of time, but she was giving it a try anyway in an attempt to not “die alone” in the future.

Within the first ten minutes of a date, she usually knows if she ever wants to see that person again. And most of the time, the likelihood of her wanting to go on a second date is very, very low.

But she feels obligated to be polite, which means sitting there and making small talk for two hours until they finally part ways, never to see each other again. It’s how pretty much how all her dates go.

And what’s even more excruciating than the idle chitchat is the interrogation that basically emulates a job interview.

Your dating life and work life aren’t actually so different. In both instances, you’re trying to dress to impress and firing out a million questions to get to know the person/company to see if it’s a good fit for you.

“So I’m like on my way to an interview. What are your parents like? How many siblings do you have? Where are you from?” said Gracie.

