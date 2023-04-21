She Has A New Coworker Who Is Absolutely Gorgeous, And She Can’t Help But Be Jealous Of Her

This 27-year-old woman recently got a new coworker a couple of months back, and her new coworker is a 29-year-old woman who is absolutely gorgeous.

Her new coworker sits pretty close to her in their office and is actually only a few desks away from where her desk is.

Now, their company is pretty much predominantly male, and her male coworkers never miss a chance to try to talk to her gorgeous new coworker.

She decided to ask her new coworker if she would like to get lunch one day right after she started working at their company, but her new coworker had no free time to grab lunch with her.

It turns out that tons of their male coworkers had already made lunch plans with her gorgeous new coworker, so she was not free for several weeks.

“Needless to say, that was not the case for me when I first joined,” she explained.

“I always considered myself to be attractive. Not stunningly beautiful, not everyone’s type, but not bad looking either. But realizing how my colleagues treat a pretty woman makes me realize I am not considered pretty. And it hurts more than it should.”

“I am also jealous of how easy it was for her to fit in. After only a few months, she is better connected in the company than I am. And I am outgoing.”

On multiple occasions, she has found herself asking one of her male coworkers a question, only to have him completely ignore her because he’s busy listening to whatever her gorgeous new coworker is saying.

