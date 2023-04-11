She Has An Affordable Recipe Every College Kid Can Make In Their Air Fryer

College students have limited options when it comes to their food choices, especially if they’re living in the dorms. There are the campus dining halls, fast food joints, and of course, some good ol’ ramen.

But after a while, many students find that splitting their meals between these three choices just won’t do. Ramen isn’t exactly what you would call a nourishing, well-balanced dinner.

And college students need to stay full of energy to get through their classes and participate in study sessions. So in order to do that, the next course of action is to learn how to make their own food.

Cooking in a small space requires some thought and creativity. And being in college, whatever a student makes also needs to be affordable.

TikToker Ariana Ruiz (@arimonika) has a cheap and easy meal idea for college students who need to save a few bucks. Her recipe is a twist on traditional French toast. It’s made with leftover hot dog buns in the air fryer!

Is there anything better than warm French toast to start your day off with? It’s super quick to throw together, and students will be swarming toward your room, trying to figure out what smells so good.

So if you’re looking for a delicious and nutritious breakfast idea, keep reading to learn how to make French toast out of leftover hot dog buns!

Begin by cutting several hot dog buns into small sections. Next, put them in the air fryer at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for four minutes.

In a separate bowl, combine two eggs, a quarter cup of milk, a tablespoon of brown sugar, a teaspoon of vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt.

