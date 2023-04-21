She Kicked Her Best Friend Out Of Her Wedding After She Gave A Speech About How Love Isn’t Real At Her Engagement Party

This 25-year-old woman and her fiancé, Dave, have been engaged since March 2020.

But unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic struck less than one week after Dave popped the question. So, they were never able to have an engagement party.

Plus, they have not been able to get married yet, either, since Dave’s mom was not allowed back into the country due to a visa issue.

That’s why, to celebrate their four-year engagement, Dave decided to throw a surprise engagement party for her.

And obviously, her best friend Michelle was invited. Michelle is 24-years-old, and the pair had been best buds for nearly 20 years.

In addition to attending the event, though, her best friend was also asked to give a speech.

“Dave and her get along great, and I love her like a sister,” she explained. “So, I was very excited about her speech.”

Once Michelle actually started talking at her engagement party, though, everything went sideways.

Rather than sharing a sweet or at least positive perspective on love, her best friend just started quoting the popular cartoon “Rick and Morty” and talking about how love was not real.

