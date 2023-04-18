She Lives On A Farm That’s Owned And Run By Her Community, And It’s Pretty Neat

With the prices of groceries steadily soaring upward like never before, people are looking for more affordable, alternative ways to obtain food.

So lately, the idea of living on a community farm seems appealing compared to the current state of traditional living.

On a farm, you can grow your own food, and how much of it you have mostly depends on you, not the retail grocery supply chain.

Imagine actually living in an area where community farms were the norm. And you have like-minded neighbors with whom you can trade produce and share resources.

It’s a place where people help each other out instead of following our individualistic society’s rule of “every man for himself.”

This is more than just a fantasy for TikToker Sophie Kovic (@sophiekovic). For her, it’s an everyday reality. Sophie lives on a farm that is owned and run by the community.

Two acres out of the 66-acre farm belong to her, and there are eight other shareholders. She plans to eliminate her grocery bill altogether within the next three years.

Most of us can’t even conceive of a world where we don’t have to pay for groceries. It sounds like a dream, right? But it’s a tangible possibility for Sophie.

She already does not pay for water or electricity because she lives completely off the grid. And the best thing about living on a community farm is that you have access to all the produce you can harvest.

