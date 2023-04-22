She Lost 154 Pounds In 2 Years, And She’s Sharing Some Of Her Tips That Helped Her Lose The Weight

A woman named Fran Day lost 154 pounds in two years, and now she’s telling us how she did it.

Fran (@frand2017) is working toward getting her degree in sonography, and she is a mother to a little boy in kindergarten this year.

She also struggled with a binge eating disorder. However, with a lot of discipline and hard work, she was able to go from 345 to 194 pounds. Here are some of her tips and tricks for successful weight loss.

You might’ve always heard people say that moderation is essential in dieting and weight loss. Well, Fran is here to tell you that it is a very accurate statement. Moderation truly is the key.

Fran’s biggest weakness is Oreos. “And I strived to my highest power not to eat a whole pack of Oreos because Oreos are my downfall. They’ll forever be my downfall,” said Fran.

The message here is that you don’t need to stop eating the foods you like. The solution is to simply cut back a bit. Indulge in smaller portions.

Fran also makes sure to get in her 10,000 steps a day. At first, she started out with 5,000, but she advised her audience to set a comfortable pace for themselves. Losing weight is a personal journey.

“Start where you feel comfortable. Work your way up. You don’t have to do exactly what everybody else does. This is your journey,” encouraged Fran.

At the beginning of her weight loss journey, Fran’s water intake was 64 ounces per day. She has now increased it to over 100 ounces.

