She Made A Decision To Turn Down The Baby Shower Her Husband’s Family Wanted To Throw For Her, And Now She Feels Guilty For Upsetting Them

Baby showers can be a beautiful way to celebrate an expecting mother and the birth of a new baby. But, like most big events, planning them can also be stressful.

One expectant mother recently made the tough decision to turn down the baby shower her husband’s side of the family wanted to throw for her. Now, she feels guilty for upsetting them.

She is pregnant with her first child and is nearing the end of her second trimester. Her baby is due around late June or early July.

One of her best friends has already held a beautiful baby shower for her, but now her mother-in-law and sister-in-law want to organize one.

Her mother-in-law is a bit “baby crazed” and has been extremely excited about her first grandchild. Unfortunately, however, her enthusiasm has been a bit smothering.

She’s had some concerns about an extra shower, especially because they take a while to plan.

In addition, the baby shower would be in her husband’s hometown, which is three hours away from where she currently lives, and she doesn’t want to risk traveling around during the final weeks of her pregnancy.

Therefore, she told her in-laws that if they wanted to host a baby shower, it would have to be before May so that she wouldn’t have to go anywhere during her last eight weeks of pregnancy.

Her husband is a medical resident and doesn’t receive his scheduling until the start of every month.

