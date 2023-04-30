She Really Doesn’t Want To Go To Her Boyfriend’s Brother’s Engagement Party Because His Family Has Made It Clear That They Don’t Like Her

Have you ever gone to a party or attended some event and wished you hadn’t? Whether it is because of the people or the atmosphere, being somewhere you don’t feel like you belong can be an awful experience.

One woman really doesn’t want to go to her boyfriend’s brother’s engagement party because his family has made it clear that they don’t like her.

She’s 30 and has been dating her 32-year-old boyfriend for a little over a year. When she first met his family, she thought they were nice people. Turns out, they’re the exact opposite, especially his mother.

“She’s a narcissist,” she explained. “She throws a temper tantrum when she doesn’t get her way; constantly guilt trips my boyfriend when he tries to do something she doesn’t approve of and uses emotional manipulation to get way.”

Her boyfriend’s mom has clearly stated that she doesn’t like her. When asked why, his mom claims she’s disrespectful and doesn’t put in enough effort to become part of their family.

“However, I always go to family events, engage in conversation when I’m there, speak when spoken to, and just try to be a part,” she said.

“I’m just really shy and a very reserved person. I also have social anxiety, which my boyfriend’s mom doesn’t believe in.”

Her boyfriend’s brothers have also expressed that they don’t like her and list the same reasons as their mom. Her boyfriend’s older brother, Justin, has simply said he doesn’t like her and never will.

He said their youngest brother feels the same. Most of the time, they don’t have any justification for their feelings at all. They only reiterate what their mom has said in the past.

