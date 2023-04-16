She Recently Upset Her Future Stepmom After Calling Her Ridiculous For Wanting To Wear A Modest Wedding Dress

If you’ve ever seen shows like Say Yes to the Dress, you’ve seen how awful friends and family can be while a bride-to-be tries to find her dream dress.

One woman recently upset her future stepmom after calling her ridiculous for wanting to wear a modest wedding dress.

She’s 25, and her dad is getting married to his 33-year-old fiancée, Erin.

Erin invited her, along with a few other friends and family, to join her in wedding dress shopping.

“I agreed as I thought it would be a nice bonding experience with Erin,” she said.

“I don’t know Erin all that well, as my dad and I were previously estranged for years. I am not in the wedding party, which I am okay with.”

They showed up at the wedding dress shop, and Erin was wearing a knee-length summer dress. She didn’t know what Erin wanted in terms of a wedding dress. She only heard that she planned on wearing a shawl that belonged to her late mother.

Erin went into the changing room, where she’d try on a selection of dresses none of her friends or family had seen.

“When Erin came out in her first dress, it wasn’t what I was expecting,” she remembered.

