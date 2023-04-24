She Refused To Let Her Teenaged Niece “Borrow” Her Service Dog For A Birthday Trip To The Mall

This 22-year-old woman, unfortunately, suffers from seizures. So, she worked for a while in order to afford a service dog to help her out while she was in public.

Then, after she was finally able to get the dog, her pup’s training cost a fortune, too. In fact, she had to pay about $15,000 for her service dog’s training.

“I saved up for years, and my boyfriend helped me, as well,” she said.

Now, she currently lives with her boyfriend, which means that whenever she is at home, her dog is usually “off-duty.”

It is also important to note that her 15-year-old niece often gets seizures, too.

That’s why, just a couple of days ago, her 40-year-old sister reached out and asked if her niece could borrow her service dog for an upcoming birthday celebration.

Apparently, for her birthday, her niece wants to visit the mall with a couple of friends. And usually, her niece is never allowed to go anywhere without her sister due to the seizures– hence why her niece wanted to borrow her service pup.

Quite frankly, though, she did not think that was a very good idea.

First of all, her dog was specifically trained to respond to her. That’s why she isn’t sure how her service dog would behave with her niece.

