She Refused To RSVP To Her Stepsister’s Graduation Party Because Her Stepsister Was The School Bully

When this 18-year-old woman was just 2-years-old, her parents got divorced. Then, after the separation, her mom wound up marrying the father of her school bully.

To be clear, her stepsister never explicitly bullied her. But, her friends did get bullied by her stepsister.

That’s why she decided that she was never going to give her stepsister a chance or really view her as family.

“She is a [bad] person, and my mom chose her over me ultimately,” she recalled.

After that happened, she wound up urging her dad to seek full custody when she was 14-years-old. And since she was a teen at the time, the judge actually weighed her own opinion.

So, her dad was awarded full custody, and she was ecstatic– even though her mom was reportedly heartbroken.

Honestly, though, she was transparent with her mom and claimed they would never have a relationship if her mom had her stepsister.

“And that one day, her stepdaughter was going to be truly alone and unwanted, and she would deserve it for how she treated others,” she told her mom.

After that, she ultimately moved in with her dad– who even let her change schools for the following school year.

