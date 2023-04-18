She Shared The Story Of Her Great-Great Aunt Polly’s Small Act Of Kindness That Went On To Have A Significant Impact On People, Even Generations Later

When you are able to connect with your past and find out who your ancestors really were, you’ll discover a history rich with stories.

TikToker Gwyneth (@gwyneths.stories) shares stories about her family history. And this one about her great-great aunt Polly tugs at the heartstrings.

It’s all about how a small act of kindness can have a significant impact on people’s lives, even several generations later.

“I was recently told a wonderful story about a great-great aunt of mine, and I wanted to share it with you,” said Gwyneth before launching into her anecdote.

Her great-great aunt Polly lived a dismal life. She gave birth to a son out of wedlock, which was a huge taboo at the time, so her son wound up being adopted by another family. And he later died in his early twenties.

Polly also had a tumultuous marriage history. She married a man, divorced him, then married the same man again. However, her husband died just two years after their second marriage.

Recently, Gwyneth had the opportunity to speak with a family member who had actually known Polly. The family member was related to Polly’s brother’s wife.

She informed Gwyneth that although Polly may have had a sad life, she remembered Polly fondly and described her as an ‘incredibly caring’ person.

In 1938, the family member’s mother had been on a picnic with her young son. But things took a turn for the worst when the son swallowed something poisonous.

He was brought to a hospital, but unfortunately, he could not be saved.

