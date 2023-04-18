She Started Implementing A New Rule For Her Teen Daughter Related To Her Phone, And It’s Not Going Over Well

It’s no secret that teenagers spend many hours of their day on their smartphones. With social media apps and platforms like YouTube constantly churning out content, it’s easy for young people to get stuck on their phones longer than they should be.

One woman has begun implementing a new rule for her teenage daughter related to her phone, and let’s just say it is not going over well.

She’s a 50-year-old mom, and her daughter is 15. Her daughter is a great young lady, but she’s noticed that she’s been spending a lot of time on her cell phone.

Her daughter also went through a period where her grades started slipping, and she received a D in one of her classes.

To ensure that her daughter gets enough sleep, she started having her go to bed at 9:30 pm, making sure her lights were out by 10:00 pm.

But recently, she and her husband have had concerns that their daughter has been staying on her cell phone past her bedtime, which could explain why she struggled with her grades.

“This week, me and my husband starting implementing a new rule that my 15-year-old has to put her phone in the living room each night,” she explained.

Her daughter became very angry upon hearing the new rule, claiming that she doesn’t go on her phone past 10:00 pm. She also called the rule “stupid” and made some very interesting points as to why she doesn’t need that level of control.

For instance, her bad grades did improve, as she went from a D to a B in one of her classes. Her daughter also pointed out that she works hard to get to school on time and stays out of trouble.

