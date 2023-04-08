She Told Her Sister That She’s No Longer Going To Help Feed Her Kids If One Stays Vegan

If you’ve ever eaten a vegan diet or know someone who has, you know that the cost of groceries can vary.

Some people who eat a plant-based diet stick with cost-efficient foods like canned beans, fruits, and vegetables. Others like to spend extra money on vegan alternatives to meat and dairy, like vegan cheese or meat.

One woman recently had to tell her sister that she won’t be able to help her feed her kids if her niece kept insisting on purchasing expensive vegan items.

Her sister is currently a single mom raising four kids. After falling on some hard times, she doesn’t have a ton of money to support them, so she steps in to help out a lot. She cooks them meals and gives them money for living expenses.

Despite her sister having little money, she tends to spoil her eldest 16-year-old daughter, Maria.

Two years ago, Maria decided that she wanted to eat a vegan diet. However, they all live in a country where specialty vegan items, like vegan meat and cheeses, are very expensive.

There are many plant-based dishes her family could make that don’t involve those expensive items, yet that’s all Maria wants to eat.

Now, Maria tends to get and eat whatever she wants while her siblings are stuck eating lower-quality meals.

Once she heard about how her sister’s family grocery budget was mostly going toward Maria’s vegan food, she started loaning them less money and would cook meat-based dishes for the rest of the family twice a week.

