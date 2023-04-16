She Took Lettuce And Tomato Off Her Daughter’s Burger While Out At A Restaurant, And Then Her Husband Accused Her Of Violating His Trust

This 39-year-old woman and her 40-year-old husband have 3 children together, and they are a 6-year-old daughter, a 9-year-old son, and a 12-year-old daughter.

A few days earlier, she and her husband wanted to take the kids out to eat for “a treat” at one of the restaurants where they live.

They very rarely eat out, so this certainly was a special occasion for their entire family, but especially their kids.

“My husband is a bit of a health nut and is very restrictive of the foods my kids eat, which is the main source of our arguments,” she explained.

So this past Thursday, she and her family arrived at the restaurant, and her kids were absolutely thrilled to be there.

When their server came to their table to ask what they would like to order, her 12-year-old daughter Emily asked to have a cheeseburger with bacon on top.

Her husband instantly jumped in to add tomato and lettuce to Emily’s order, and as soon as he said that, Emily clearly looked upset.

Her husband paid no attention to Emily’s feelings, and Emily sat there still looking hurt about not being able to order what she wanted.

“After the server took our orders, my husband turned to Emily and asked her what’s wrong,” she continued.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.