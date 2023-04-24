She Upset Her Daughter After Almost Canceling Her Plans To Attend Her College Graduation So She Could Go To Her Son’s High School Graduation Instead

When you have two kids with big events coming up around the same time or scheduled for the same day, it can be really hard to put an equal amount of effort into making each child feel special.

One woman recently upset her daughter after almost canceling her plans to attend her college graduation so she could attend her son’s high school graduation instead.

She’s 43-years-old and a mom of two. Her daughter, May, is 21 and is about to graduate from college.

She divorced May’s father when she was a baby and eventually married her current husband. During her second marriage, she gave birth to her son, Luke, who is 17.

Over the years, May stayed with her biological father, so she mostly saw her on weekends. May decided to go to a college that was further away.

“She’s an incredibly bright girl; she has an AA, she’s about to graduate with her BA, and she’s been accepted into a Master’s program that starts in the fall,” she said.

“I’m so proud of her. I can’t say that enough.”

May and Luke both have major milestones coming up, as Luke is about to graduate from high school.

Unfortunately, May’s graduation is a few days before Luke’s graduation ceremony. This means she’ll have to book flights and get back home quickly if she goes.

