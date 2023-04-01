She Wants To Restrict Her Brother-In-Law’s Access To Her Daughter Once She’s Born Because Her Brother-In-Law Only Dates For “Physical” Reasons And Has No Interest In Getting Married

This 31-year-old woman and her husband, who is 33, are currently expecting a baby girl. But recently, she decided to tell her husband that she wasn’t comfortable with his 31-year-old younger brother spending a lot of time with their daughter once she was born.

Now, her husband and his brother are reportedly very close. And she claimed her decision to limit her brother-in-law’s time with her baby was not because of his actual personality or character.

“We’re not close, but he’s fine,” she said. “The issue is his life choices.”

Apparently, her brother-in-law is not currently married and actually has no intentions of ever tying the knot or having any children. According to her, he also only ever dated for physical reasons.

So, her brother-in-law reportedly dates various women– all of whom he meets on apps like Tinder– and only ever has one thing in common with them: the fact that they are incredibly good-looking.

“He’s highly intelligent, yet he has no interest in meaningful relationships,” she scoffed.

She has even tried to discuss her brother-in-law’s “life choices” with him in the past, too. But, he wound up accusing her of being too “moralistic” before claiming that he never leads any women on and always makes sure to use protection.

Quite frankly, though, she thinks that’s a total lie. She admitted to believing that no woman with “an increasingly ticking biological clock” would ever want to be in a relationship with a guy when they knew there was no possibility of a future.

“Not to mention, what woman would want to be with someone who may not even remember your name in a year’s time?” she vented.

