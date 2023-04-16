She Went Behind Her Husband’s Back And Decided Not To Enroll Her Daughter In A School For Gifted Children Because The Commute Would Be Two Hours Every Day

This woman and her husband have three children together– two daughters named Michelle and Juliet, who are 7 and 6-years-old, respectively, and a son, Leo, who is 2.

Now, Juliet is currently in kindergarten, and Michelle is in first grade. And both girls attend their local public school.

But Juliet is apparently very intellectually gifted. In fact, the little girl entered kindergarten already reading chapter books and was able to successfully do math at a second-grade level.

While Juliet is excelling academically, though, her daughter does still struggle socially at her current school. And according to her, this is due to a few different reasons.

First of all, Juliet cannot understand that other children’s brains just don’t function like hers. So, the little girl often gets frustrated when other people take longer to problem-solve or learn new things.

On top of that, her daughter is just a massive bookworm who would much rather spend her recess time reading instead of playing with other children.

“Then, Juliet gets upset that she can’t talk about her books with them,” she added.

That’s why she was recently asked to attend a meeting at Juliet’s school with her daughter’s teacher, principal, and superintendent. During this discussion, they wound up telling her that they just don’t have the appropriate resources to support Juliet’s intellectual abilities at any public school in the district.

However, the school staff did tell her that, two towns over, there was a school specifically meant for gifted students in grades one through 10. As for grades 11 and 12, there was a special building at a local community college where gifted students took college courses and gained college credit while still in high school.

