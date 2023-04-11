She Won $50,000 Playing The Lottery, But She Refused To Share Any Of Her Money With Her Fiancé’s Daughter

This 35-year-old woman has a 37-year-old fiancé named Brian, and they have been with one another for the last 2 years.

Brian does have a 14-year-old daughter named Ashley from a previous relationship, and together, they are expecting a little girl soon.

Now, she does enjoy occasionally playing the lottery, and she normally purchases scratch-off tickets.

Recently, she purchased a scratch-off ticket, and she was surprised to discover that she actually had won $50,000.

“Of course, I was very excited,” she explained. “I decided to take the money and put it away for my future child’s future.”

“I told Brian about the money and that it was being put away for our baby’s future. He said we should take some of the money for Ashley since she’s going to be graduating high school in a few years.”

Although Brian and his ex have set money aside for Ashley to attend college, it’s hardly enough.

She did point out to Brian that she only wanted to use the lottery money on their child, not Ashley, as she was the one who won it and should get to decide.

Additionally, she’s going to have to pay taxes on the $50,000 all by herself, as she and Brian are not currently married.

