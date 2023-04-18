She’s Angry That Her Husband Started Moving The Fans In Their Bedroom To Face Him And Not Her

Are you someone who gets really hot at night and wakes up sweating? It’s a horrible, nasty feeling, and waking up at night because you’re too hot can wreak havoc on your sleep schedule.

One woman is infuriated after noticing that her husband started moving the fans in their bedroom off her in the middle of the night and onto him.

She has a thyroid disease which causes her to get extremely hot multiple times a day, especially at night. The only way for her to get relief at night is from two fans she and her husband keep in their bedroom.

They live in an apartment that has very strict rules regarding air conditioning. According to their lease, they’re not allowed to put in an air conditioning unit or even open a window before June. If their landlord sees a window open before then, they get hit with a $50 fee. Therefore, her fans are all she’s got.

When she goes to bed, she has both fans pointed at her. Her husband usually goes to bed later than she does. Recently, she’s been waking up around 2:00-3:00 am drenched in sweat, with both fans pointed at her husband.

To make things worse, she sees her husband lying there wrapped up in two blankets since he gets cold easily. So why does he need both fans?

The situation with the fans has been making her extremely angry, as she’s started sweating so profusely it feels like she’s wet their bed.

“It’s disgusting, I feel filthy, and I’m uncomfortable, and it’s for no reason, as I said, because he’s wrapped up in two blankets with both fans while I have no blanket on me, no fan, and I’m drenched,” she said.

When she confronted her husband, he blamed the fans moving on their cats and said they must be knocking them around in the middle of the night. At first, she thought this could be a valid explanation, as some cats tend to knock things over.

