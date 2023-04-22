She’s Been Practicing Affirmations As The One Habit That’s Been Helping Her Immensely With Her Personal Growth

We live in a fast-paced world that almost never stops moving, and most of us are always busy with either work or school, leaving very little opportunity to have time for ourselves.

It’s important to stop and breathe for a moment so you can assess where you’re at with your personal growth and level of mental wellness. If you’re feeling stuck and looking to start changing your life, then you’re in the right place!

A content creator on TikTok named Reese (@reese.regan) has been practicing one habit that has helped lead to her personal growth. Luckily for us, she has posted a video detailing exactly what has been working for her.

Reese’s new favorite habit is just one word: affirmations. She has been doing affirmations every day for months and, in the process, managed to rewrite her previously negative thought patterns.

“I didn’t realize until this mercury retrograde that I had all these old negative beliefs coming back, and I heard them, but I didn’t believe them,” said Reese.

Each month she rewrites and changes out her affirmations on a piece of paper so that they align with her current values and life.

Here’s how Reese does her affirmations. On one side of a sheet of paper, she writes a short paragraph of gratitude in the present tense for the things she wants to manifest into reality and for the person she wants to become. In the paragraph, she also includes how she feels about her desires.

Reese recommends only mentioning a few things at a time to allow yourself to truly focus on them so it doesn’t become overwhelming.

On the other side, she writes down one-sentence lines of what she calls “I am” affirmations and characteristics that she hopes to embody.

