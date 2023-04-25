in News

She’s Breaking Down Exactly How You Can Tell If Your BFF Is Really Just A Narcissist

Sometimes, maintaining friendships can be a lot of work. Everyone is #adulting now, whether they’re focusing on their careers or raising families.

With all the hustle and bustle of life happening, it can be hard to tell when a friend is genuinely busy or just jerking you around.

Daniella Astor (@daniellaastor) is able to help you break down exactly how you can tell if your BFF is really your BFF or just another narcissist in a four-part video series she posted on TikTok.

If you’re not exactly sure what the term narcissist means, it’s someone who has narcissistic personality disorder (NPD).

A person with NPD may display symptoms such as an inflated sense of self, lack of empathy for others, inability to handle any criticism, and a sense of entitlement.

Daniella states that a narcissistic best friend is harder to spot than a romantic partner who’s a narcissist. For one, you don’t spend as much time with a friend as you would with your fiancé.

“The behaviors of a narcissist as a friend are more socially acceptable. They’re more subtle,” explains Daniella.

One of the biggest warning signs that your BFF may be a narcissist is if they tend to overshare too quickly and too soon.

When you first met your friend, were they immediately disclosing intimate details about their life to you?

Kalim – illustrative purpose only, not the actual person

