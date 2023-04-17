She’s Considering Canceling Her College Graduation Party Because It’s Going To Be Merged With A 7-Year-Old’s Birthday 

This young woman is currently a senior in college and will be graduating this May. So, she has started to think about her graduation party and was hoping to host the celebration before the ceremony on May 20.

She chose this timeframe because, apparently, half of her friend group will be leaving for a group trip to Spain on May 30.

“And with concerts on nearly every weekend and other grad parties booked, the only weekend-ish date I could do was specifically Friday, May 26,” she said.

After she settled on this date, though, her mom decided to invite a few coworkers to the event. And unfortunately, one of her mom’s coworkers wound up ruining everything with an idea.

It just so happens that the coworker’s daughter’s birthday is the same weekend as her grad party. So, her mom’s coworker thought it would be an “amazing idea” to celebrate the birthday alongside her graduation.

“I’ll bring the cake and decor, and we can sing happy birthday!” her mom’s coworker detailed.

On top of that, the coworker also wants to invite other little kids to her house for the party– because, apparently, the coworker’s daughter is turning 7-years-old.

So, she was understandably pretty upset by the thought that her graduation party was going to be hijacked to include a 7-year-old’s birthday.

“I am not close with that lady nor her kids, and I do not appreciate her trying to basically take over my party,” she explained.

