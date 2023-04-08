She’s Dealing With An Upset Husband After Telling Him She Won’t Be Doing Anything For His Birthday This Year Because She Doesn’t Have Any Money

Do you know anyone who always expects their friends and family to go over the top in celebrating their birthday?

One woman is dealing with an upset husband after she told him she wouldn’t be throwing him a special birthday celebration because she just had their baby.

She’s been with her husband for 15 years, and they’ve been married for the past three years. Throughout their relationship, she would go above and beyond to make her husband happy on his birthday.

She’s spent thousands of dollars sending him to nice golf clubs, hosting surprise parties, taking him to fancy steak dinners, etc.

“I used to have to save a lot to do it, but seeing him happy like that was worth it,” she said.

However, her husband hasn’t done much for her in return. Last year on her birthday, she had just given birth to their baby girl via C-section a month before.

She told her husband that it might be nice to receive a gift related to their daughter, like a card with her handprint or something involving her birthstone.

Instead of getting something like that for her, her husband told her that she shouldn’t expect any gifts from him because he didn’t have any money.

But she knew that wasn’t true because right before the birth of their baby, he dropped $2,000 at a bachelor party.

