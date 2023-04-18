in Weddings She’s Demanding That Her Fiancé Buy Her A New Wedding Dress After His Mom And Sister Tried It On And Ruined It by Chip Chick April 18, 2023, 1:00 pm MNStudio – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people It’s allegedly bad luck for someone else to put on your wedding dress before you walk down the aisle in it. Prev1 of 23Next See more Previous article He’s Hilariously Talking About How Boys Go About Texting Back Girls Next article He Planned To Put His Two Daughters And One Of Their Boyfriends All In One Hotel Room On A Trip To Cuba, But His Eldest Is Really Uncomfortable With That