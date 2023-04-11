She’s Firing One Of Her Bridesmaids For Talking About Something They Were Recently Diagnosed With At Her Bachelorette Party And Stealing The Spotlight

This woman is getting married in just 3 weeks, and this past weekend, she had her bachelorette party.

At one point during the party, one of her friends, who she had invited to be one of her bridesmaids, pulled her away to speak to her in private.

Her bridesmaid then said that she had been diagnosed with fetal alcohol syndrome 3 months back and wanted to tell her about this.

“Obviously, I asked her what that meant for her, and she started crying because she feels differently about her relationship with her mother,” she explained.

“We met in elementary school, and she’s always had a learning disability, but she didn’t know that there was a preventable cause. My other bridesmaids noticed her crying, and the evening ended up being about her.”

“We skipped out on going to a bar in the limo I had hired because she was upset. I thought about it all today and ended up emailing her to tell her that she took away an important moment from my life.”

She does feel sorry for her bridesmaid that she’s experiencing all of this, but she thinks that it’s not really anything new since she has been experiencing the symptoms of her diagnosis throughout her entire life.

She believes that if her bridesmaid had been diagnosed with something deadly or unexpected, she probably would have more sympathy for her.

But, her bridesmaid has known about her diagnosis for months and never said anything, yet brought up the news at an event that was not supposed to be about her at all.

