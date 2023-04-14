She’s Left Feeling Traumatized After Her Daughter And Her Daughter’s Roommate Pulled A Cruel April Fool’s Joke On Her

Did you witness an April Fool’s joke this year? Most April Fool’s jokes are light-hearted and easy to get over.

However, one woman is traumatized after her daughter and her roommate pulled a cruel April Fool’s joke this year that is still affecting their relationship.

She’s 49-years-old and has a 21-year-old daughter named Susan. At the end of March, Susan had a very scary medical emergency and had to be hospitalized for four days. She could only visit Susan her first three days in the hospital, but not on her final day, which was April 1st.

That day, Susan’s roommate called her phone crying. She told her that Susan’s condition had worsened, and she had passed away.

She began sobbing and became hysterical for at least half an hour, thinking she had lost her daughter. But then, Susan and her roommate suddenly burst into her house and yelled, “April Fools!”

“Turns out she was allowed to leave the hospital, and that was how she decided to tell me,” she explained.

“I did not know it was possible to be so relieved and pissed at the same time. I called this joke horrible, screamed at her, and told her she was not welcome in my house for the foreseeable future.”

After a few days had passed and Easter weekend came along, Susan thought she was in the clear. She was hosting a few relatives when Susan went into the house using her spare key. She made Susan give her back the key and told her to get out of the house.

After putting up a bit of a fight, Susan left crying, and the rest of the gathering was very awkward.

