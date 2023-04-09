She’s Only Been Dating Her Boyfriend For A Few Weeks, But She Recently Came Across A Folder On His Computer That Contained Hundreds Of Photos Of Her Going Back Years

This 20-year-old woman recently got out of a relationship and went through a very ugly breakup with her ex.

Then 2 months ago, she met a new guy and began dating him. Her new boyfriend is 23, and she met him after he moved onto the same floor of the building where she lives.

The other day her laptop ran out of battery, so she asked her boyfriend if she could use his so she could complete some of her classwork.

He agreed, and she opened up his laptop and tried to download a couple of things she needed to include in a PowerPoint.

As she was doing that, she ended up saving her work in the wrong folder on his laptop. Somehow, her work got saved to a pretty inconspicuous folder on her boyfriend’s laptop called “Recipes.”

She opened up that folder, and she was shocked to see what it actually contained. Inside that folder were not recipes at all but hundreds upon hundreds of photos of her.

“You’d think it’d be cute right?” she said. “Except my BF and I have only been dating exclusively for like 3 weeks, and there are hundreds of pictures, including ones of me sleeping; we don’t live together, obviously.”

“He’s stayed over once or twice, but he sleeps on my couch, not in my room, and some of the pictures in this folder are from all the way back since I was like 15.”

“IDK, I’m just kind of freaked out by this. I made sure to just delete the file I saved to the folder, but it really rubbed me the wrong way, and now I’m freaked out.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.