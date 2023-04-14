She’s Refusing To Make Her Cousin’s Wedding Dress Because Her Cousin Wants Her To Just Knock Off Another Designer

Over the past decade, this 29-year-old woman has designed all of the wedding dresses for her family members– from her siblings to her cousins and aunts.

It all began when her eldest sister, who is 35 now, got engaged at 24-years-old. Since she was known to be really passionate about clothing design, her sister decided to ask her to make the dress.

On top of that, her sister always just adored her style. Now, she agreed to do that, and the dress was apparently “a knockout.”

“Everyone loved it,” she recalled.

And ever since then, whenever one of her relatives gets engaged, they always ask if she will design their wedding gown.

“And I’ve always said yes because I absolutely love doing it. It’s just so much fun,” she said.

More recently, though, her 23-year-old cousin got engaged and will be tying the knot next February. So, her cousin gave her a call and asked when they could meet up. That way, her cousin could share specific ideas about the dress before she began designing it.

But honestly, she admitted to not really liking this cousin whatsoever– because apparently, her cousin’s parents always spoiled her rotten.

Still, she decided to give her cousin a chance and meet up with her. That way, she could see if her cousin had changed at all after growing up a bit.

