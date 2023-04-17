She’s Refusing To Pay For Her Sister’s Wedding, Even Though She Could Easily Afford It, Simply Because Her Sister Badmouthed Her Own Ceremony

This 33-year-old woman has a younger sister named Jamie, who is 31. And being that Jamie just got engaged a few months ago, her sister has been completely entrenched in the wedding planning.

Now, it’s important to note that she already got married two years ago. So, for her and her sister’s engagement, their parents decided to gift each of them $25,000 as a wedding present. The funds were meant to help with the wedding expenses, as well as set them up with some savings.

That’s why, for her wedding, she and her husband decided to just have a small ceremony and reception in her parent’s backyard. She even used her mom’s old wedding dress and was able to keep their expenses very low.

So, she and her husband wound up saving a whopping $20,000 out of her parent’s gift. And afterward, they were able to just put those funds into their savings account.

While she and her husband were thrilled with how their wedding day went, though, her sister Jamie would not stop badmouthing it. In fact, Jamie reportedly gossiped about how her wedding was so “cheap” and “trashy” at basically every family event afterward.

“I think she expected a lot more from me because I work as a software engineer, and my husband is a surgeon, and we could have afforded to have a much nicer wedding,” she said.

Regardless, now that it’s time for Jamie to tie the knot, her sister plans to go all out. And honestly, she really would not care about that if Jamie could actually afford it.

But, it appears that her sister cannot, and instead has become a major bridezilla who will not stop asking everyone to fund her nuptials!

Her sister had already asked their parents for more than the original $25,000. Understandably, though, they refused to give any more money.

