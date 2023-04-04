She’s Reminding You To Judge Other Moms Less And Try To Empathize With Them More With A Heartwarming Story From Her Time Spent As A Flight Attendant

Have you ever been on an airplane with a bawling baby that just won’t seem to stop crying? It’s super annoying, and you might find yourself wishing the parents hadn’t even brought their baby on the flight in the first place.

But try to reserve your judgment and do your best to show understanding and empathy. Tired parents on planes are working relentlessly to make sure their kids don’t inconvenience anyone, that they are hardly able to do much actual parenting at all.

TikToker Sharon (@sharon.a.life) is a mom of six and a former flight attendant. And she’s putting a reminder out there to be kind to moms with young children because they’re struggling with enough already.

To share her message, she stitched a video proclaiming that babies do not belong on flights since they scream and cry for hours on end.

Sharon used to be a flight attendant, so she has dealt with both rude passengers and crying children alike. On one particular flight, there was a young mother with a six or seven-year-old child.

The flight was three hours long, and everything was going smoothly until the plane began descending. As the plane lowered, the child started screaming and wailing extremely loudly.

There was no escaping the cries, even with headphones on. The mother was growing more and more distraught as her child’s screeching did not seem to be letting up.

“You can tell she’s worried about the child, but she’s mostly worried about people around her. She keeps apologizing profusely to the people in front of her and behind her. She’s trying to cover her child’s mouth,” said Sharon.

Sharon was trying to help out, and as she went down the aisle, a woman stopped her. Of course, someone was bound to complain about the noise eventually, and Sharon was prepared to attempt to assuage this passenger’s concerns.

