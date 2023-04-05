She’s Sharing The Hilarious Story Of How Her Mom And Dad Got Engaged

Every relationship is as unique as every proposal is. The proposal itself may only last a few minutes, but it’s a memory that will be shared and expressed for a lifetime.

This engagement story is definitely one-of-a-kind, though, and will surely make you laugh out loud.

A TikToker named Bel (@khaibellamy) is recounting the story of how her parents got engaged, and it’s a hilarious one!

So her mom and dad had been dating for seven years before getting engaged. After seven years, Bel’s mother was anxious to have a ring on her finger.

However, she didn’t want to be obvious about it, so she tried to nudge Bel’s dad in the right direction. Eventually, Bel’s father picked up on the hints.

He bought a ring and planned to propose during their stay at a cabin up north. As they were strolling through the forest, he got down on one knee and asked Bel’s mother to marry him. And you’ll never believe her response! To Bel’s shock, her mother told her father, “Maybe.”

Bel’s mom declared that she was caught off guard by his proposal and that it was a big step they would be taking by getting engaged.

“I caught you off guard? Every day you hint at me to propose. Should we turn left, or should we turn right? What do you propose?” Bel mocked her parents.

Confused, Bel’s father retorted that her mother had been consistently dropping hints that she wanted to get married. But she just informed him that she really needed to think about his proposal.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.