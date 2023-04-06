She’s Showing You Her Recipe For Making Steak Right In The Crockpot

Steak is not just a dinner reserved for weekends. You can enjoy it during busy weeknights, too! So if you’re feeling in the mood for steak but don’t have time to stand over the stove or grill, just toss some well-seasoned steak tips into the crockpot.

TikToker Rachel Smith (@rattchelmama) is sharing her recipe for a low-carb steak dinner you can make right in your crockpot!

Keep reading to learn how to make these easy and tender crockpot steak tips coated in a simple, rich gravy sauce.

Ingredients:

2 packs of sirloin tips

1 packet of brown gravy mix

1 packet of ranch dressing mix

1 onion

1 can of beef or bone broth

2 tablespoons of garlic

Directions:

First, dice up an onion. Pro tip when cutting onions: just soak a paper towel in water and set the wet paper towel by the onions while you’re dicing. It’s an excellent trick that eliminates all onion-induced tears.

Next, drizzle the bottom of your crockpot with some olive oil, and turn the setting on low. Add the steak tips to the crockpot.

Then, pour in a packet of brown gravy mix, followed by some ranch dressing mix.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.