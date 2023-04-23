She’s Showing You How To Make The Perfect French Omelette

Eggs are one of the most versatile foods you can find in any kitchen. You can eat them for any meal, whether it’s breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

There are many ways to make eggs. They can be scrambled, poached, fried, hard-boiled, and more. Most methods of cooking eggs are pretty quick and easy, including the omelette.

But we’re not just talking about any omelette here. Today, we’ll be tackling the iconic, the classic, the perfect French omelette.

The French omelette may be simple–it’s mostly just eggs and butter, no filling–but there’s a special technique you must follow for it to turn out the way it’s supposed to. It’s the ultimate test of your culinary skills.

TikToker Shereen Pavlides (@cookingwithshereen) is showing you how to make a creamy, classic French omelette. So you have plenty of time to learn how to perfect it before Mother’s Day–just saying!

The French omelette is smooth and flawless on the outside and moist and tender on the inside. It should also have no trace of browning on its surface.

Start by cracking two eggs into a bowl and whisking them. Place an eight-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat and add a small chunk of butter to the pan.

Get the pan nice and greased, then pour in the eggs. Next, vigorously stir the eggs around in the pan until you form small curds.

Once the curds begin to form, stop stirring and let the eggs set. Scrape down any extra bits that got stuck to the edges of the skillet.

