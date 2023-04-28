She’s Showing You How To Put Together A Special Mother’s Day Brunch

May 14 is coming up sooner than you think, so hopefully, you marked Mother’s Day on the calendar long ago.

It’s now about time to start pulling out all the stops to make the most delicious breakfast in existence for your mom that deserves the world.

Last year, you ended up with a disaster of a breakfast. But this time around, you won’t make the same mistakes. Instead, you’ll hit the nail on the head by preparing a special Mother’s Day brunch.

Brunch has become a popular way to celebrate mothers because it allows families to gather together early in the day, leaving the afternoon open for whatever Mom wants to do.

Brunch isn’t just all about the food, although that is the most important part. But what matters almost as much is the decor.

If the weather permits, you can take the celebration outdoors and set up a display that is truly beautiful. An indoor brunch is just as lovely, though, so don’t fret if it turns out to be gloomy and overcast that day. You’ll just have to amp up the cheery decor!

TikToker Anmol Gill (@ag.homestager) is showing you how to fix up your brunch setting so that it looks nice and grand, setting the mood for mom.

The first order of business is to keep the table setup simple. Drape a clean, neutral tablecloth or table runner onto your dining table.

Next, add a letterboard sign to the table with a clever phrase like “Momosa bar” or simply just make it say “Happy Mother’s Day.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.