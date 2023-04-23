She’s Showing You How To Tell If Someone Is Secretly Jealous Of You

At some point in your life, you may have encountered a jealous person at work or school. Jealousy manifests itself in different ways, depending on the person or situation.

Recognizing the traits of jealous people will help you steer away from toxic friendships.

TikToker Chloe Taylor (@chloetayloruk) is explaining how you can tell when someone is secretly jealous of you. Here are all the signs you should look for to find out if your friend is really a true friend.

Number one: if a person gives you unsolicited advice in an attempt to get you to humble yourself, that might be an indication that they don’t like to see you be proud of yourself.

Ask yourself why someone who is supposed to be rooting for you would feel the need to do that. Wouldn’t a friend show support for you when something good happens to you?

“If they cared for you and weren’t jealous, they would be cheering for you in your corner. So if someone close to you does this, red flag,” said Chloe.

Number two: they minimize your successes. For example, maybe you did well on a math test after diligently studying all weekend, and you expressed your excitement to your friend about your high grade.

But instead of congratulating you, they mention how easy this math unit was and brag about how they got a perfect score on a more complex test.

“For whatever reason, they’re not comfortable with the light being on you and have to try and make every little thing about them and their successes. And they’ll do this in person or in front of people,” explained Chloe.

