She’s Showing You How You Can Make An Entire Chicken In Your Air Fryer

Are you obsessed with your air fryer? Honestly, who isn’t? It makes your food wonderfully crispy on the outside and soft and tender on the inside without all the oil.

Air fryers are for more than just frying up frozen chicken nuggets and French fries, though. You can use them for roasting vegetables, baking cookies, and even cooking raw meats.

TikToker Gia Pendergast (@giapendergast) is showing you how to prepare a whole raw chicken in the air fryer. I bet you didn’t know that was possible!

This air fryer chicken defies all your knowledge about cooking.

Once you try this, you won’t want to cook chicken with anything else again. You’ll love how effortless it is.

If you thought oven-roasted chicken was simple, air fryer chicken is even easier.

First, grab your chicken and season it with salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and oregano or Italian seasoning. Drizzle some olive oil on top, then flip the meat over and season the other side.

Make sure to massage the seasonings into the chicken to help give it more flavor. Next, stick it in the refrigerator and let it marinate for about six hours.

When it’s about time to prepare dinner, remove the chicken from the fridge and get your air fryer ready!

