She’s Super Frustrated That Her Roommate’s Boyfriend Won’t Stop Parking His Car In Her Driveway And Stealing Her Spot

Have you ever lived with family or roommates in a place where there wasn’t enough room for everyone to park their cars?

Parking spot-related arguments are real and can get very heated, as sometimes there’s nothing more annoying than having to park farther away from your home than you should have to.

One woman and her roommates are frustrated with one of the roommates and her boyfriend because he won’t stop parking his car in their driveway.

She’s an undergraduate college student and lives in a five-bedroom house near campus with four other female roommates.

They’re all between 20-22 years old. Their house has a small yard, a 2-car driveway, and a garage, which they use for storage.

“For a college town, we live in a pretty nice area, but parking can sometimes be a nightmare,” she explained.

Four out of the five roommates have cars, so they all agreed that two roommates could use the driveway for parking, and they would rotate who gets to use it.

Right before they moved in, one of her roommates, who she calls A, was promised a spot.

Unfortunately, A got into a car accident and totaled her car before she moved into the house.

