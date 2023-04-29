Someone Said She Should Probably Try Going To Home Depot To Find A Man, So She Hilariously Did

Where do you think is the best place for ladies to meet guys these days? At a crowded bar in a city? On a dating app? How about Home Depot?

Yes, you read that right. One TikTok user recently went viral after conducting a little experiment to find out if Home Depot is an ideal place for finding guys to date.

It’s no secret that tons of men love Home Depot. It’s heaven on Earth for guys who love a good DIY project and the perfect spot for a builder.

Men of all ages can be found at the store. Szara (@latinkittty) was told that if she wanted to meet guys, she should just walk around Home Depot. And boy, did she see some prospects!

As Szara walked the aisles in a cute and flirty outfit, she saw tons of cute guys carting around all sorts of building materials.

She took videos of the kinds of people she saw (keeping them anonymous) and proved the point that it’s a great place to find men.

Her video is fascinating and hilarious, as she films herself suggestively looking for a pair of pliers, hoping that her dream man will take notice.

TikTok viewers couldn’t get enough and see Szara’s idea as genius.

“The right place to find hardworking men,” commented one user.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.