This Doctor Is Explaining The Cosmetic Procedures You Definitely Don’t Need To Get

TikToker and cosmetic doctor Nicole James (@doctor.nicolej) is discussing which popular cosmetic procedures are totally unnecessary and raising awareness about the risks associated with each of them.

“Cosmetic procedures that you just don’t need! Jumping on the de-influencing trend to tell you to cancel your appointment asap!” she wrote in the caption of the video.

First on the list is the fox eye thread lift. It involves the use of threads to lift the outer corners of the eyes upward toward the temple, creating an almond eye shape.

Instead of just sticking with fox eye makeup to get the look, people are attempting to have it permanently imprinted on their faces.

Dr. Nicole claims that this facial surgery is a waste of time and money. Plus, many individuals have been left with noticeable scars on their faces.

“To be honest, the lift you get is not actually that good. Once they cut off those little surgical ties, it all just droops back to normal,” she explained.

Another trendy cosmetic alteration often seen on Instagram is the butterfly lip. Lip filler is injected into the lips to give them some height, resembling the shape of butterfly wings.

The procedure is pricier, but Dr. Nicole says that it’s not worth your money.

“A recipe for migration all up here,” she said, pointing to the areas around her mouth. Your lips will look spectacular after leaving the salon, but Dr. Nicole predicts that things will turn sour after about a month.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.