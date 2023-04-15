This Doctor Recently Got In Trouble For Scolding A Medical Student Who Turned Out To Be Her Friend’s Nephew

There’s always a certain amount of pressure that comes with working with someone related to a friend of yours.

A doctor recently got into an argument with one of her friends when she scolded a medical school student who ended up being her friend’s nephew.

She’s 27-years-old and is in the middle of her medical residency. She often has to work with medical school students at her job.

She remembers her days as a student being difficult and describes protocols at her hospital being handled like the military.

For example, when the students are anywhere near an operating room, they need to follow a very specific set of rules.

“One of the students made a mistake,” she remembered. “I won’t go into details, but it was significant enough for me to notice.”

To show the student that there were consequences for his actions, she did what residents routinely do at their hospital and made him complete a bit of extra work. She figured that after he was done, that would be the last they’d have to discuss it.

Then, later that night, she got a call from one of her friends. As it turned out, that student is the nephew of her friend. Her friend said his nephew told him what happened and asked if she would take it easy on him.

“I said I was taking it easy on him,” she explained. “All he had to do was pay attention.”

