This Family Communication Coach Is Talking About How To Make Sure Your Child Grows Up To Be An Independent And Successful Adult

Every parent at some point finds themselves caught in a dilemma of wanting to raise fully functioning, well-rounded adults and wanting them to stay as sweet, innocent babies forever.

But to raise kids who become responsible, independent adults, you can’t just keep treating them like babies and expect them to turn into successful adults overnight once the clock chimes on their eighteenth birthday.

You can’t get those results without putting in the work. Being a parent means maintaining a balance between offering enough guidance and allowing enough freedom. You don’t want to overdo it on either end, but you also don’t want to fall short.

But how exactly do you prepare your kids so they’re ready for the realities of the world? It’s easier said than done, but if you follow the advice below, you will find yourself and your kids in a pretty good spot.

TikToker and family communication coach Zac Broomfield (@l4coach) is talking about how parents can make sure their children will grow up to be successful and independent adults.

This video is specifically for the parents who swoop in to their kid’s rescue at the first sign of trouble because they can’t stand seeing their child suffer through any negative emotions.

While it may be an understandable parenting instinct, it also does not benefit your child in the future. As difficult as it may be to witness, you must let your child experience the occasional failure.

Failure helps them learn how to make good decisions. And decision-making is a skill set, not something you magically become better at once you’re older.

Teach them how to make decisions while they’re young and encourage them to take calculated risks. Don’t make failure something to fear. Instead, coach them through it and let them know it’s okay to fail.

