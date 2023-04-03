This Mom Has A Phone Hack That Every Parent Should See

Is your child at an age where they’re obsessed with watching videos on your phone? Maybe they’re constantly trying to look at it and play with it.

Once children learn how to grasp an object in their hands, their curious nature will cause them to reach for electronic gadgets of all kinds, specifically your smartphone.

And, of course, kids don’t really know any better when it comes to what’s considered off-limits on mom or dad’s phones. They just love pushing buttons and are attracted to bright colors.

So some trouble might arise when your kid is poking around on your phone. They might accidentally delete important apps, purchase hundreds of dollars of a random item, or encounter some content on YouTube they’re not old enough to watch.

TikToker Shannon Doherty (@athomewithshannon) is a mom of four, and she’s showing parents how to prevent their kids from scrolling through their phones.

Her video details step-by-step instructions geared toward iPhones. Sorry Android users! Hopefully, there’s something similar on your devices.

So before you hand over your phone to let your child watch a video, take these precautions. Head to your phone’s search bar and type in “guided access.”

Once the results pop up, click on it, and you will be taken to your settings app. Your screen should show a setting called “guided access” with a button next to the words.

Slide the button to the right, turning it green, which means guided access has been turned on. Then, go back to the app or video your kid wants to watch.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.