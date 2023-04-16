This Mom Is Discussing How Parents Throwing Birthday Parties For Their Kids Really Need To Specify Their Expectations For Their Guests

Party planning is exciting but stressful, so it’s easy to overlook a few elements. If your kid has a birthday coming up, here are some things you should do to make preparations for the party go smoothly for both you and the guests.

TikToker JB (@jaii.bee) is talking about how parents throwing birthday parties for their kids need to specify their expectations for their guests.

First, when parents send out invitations, they should mention if the other parents are required to stay at the party.

Number two, and this is the most important part. Provide a list of toys or items that your child likes. When someone asks you what your child would enjoy, you might feel the urge to be polite and say your child would love any gifts they receive.

However, we all know that’s not true, so why pretend? Wouldn’t it be better to get stuff your kid would actually use?

Then, you won’t end up with a bunch of clutter, and the other parents won’t have wasted their money.

Don’t be afraid that you’re dictating what other people buy for your kid. In fact, they’ll probably appreciate having some guidance instead of walking into the store utterly clueless about where to start.

“I don’t want to go and spend forty to fifty dollars on some (junk) that’s not going to get played with,” said JB.

“I like to buy good gifts, okay? I can afford to do that; I like to do that. It’s what I like to do. What I don’t like to do is bad gifts. I don’t like to waste my money,” she continued.

