This Psychologist Has A Secret She’s Sharing To Help You Stop Feeling Anxious Immediately

Did you know that according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, Generalized Anxiety Disorder affects 6.8 million adults in the United States?

Given all that we’ve been through over the last three years alone, it’s understandable to feel a little anxious these days.

One psychologist and TikTok content creator recently made a video that may help those who struggle with thoughts that increase their anxiety.

Dr. Kirren (@drkirren) creates videos that offer tips and tricks for those who struggle with their mental health. In a recent video, she shares one of her secrets to help stop feeling anxious faster.

Dr. Kirren explains that our brains give us all kinds of thoughts during the day. Some of them could be considered neutral, like, “Hey, it’s pizza for dinner tonight.”

When neutral thoughts appear, and we don’t have any sort of drastic reaction to them, they tend to fade away slowly.

But sometimes, our brain sends us scary thoughts. For example, “Your heart palpitations are a heart attack.”

We tend to have more significant reactions to these thoughts.

“Your brain gets excited and thinks, ‘Wow, that was important. I better send more of those,'” explains Dr. Kirren.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.