This Teacher Is Sharing Her Clever And Creative Strategies For How She Manages Her Classroom

Disruptive behavior is a given in any classroom filled with elementary-aged children. Students who shout and talk out of turn make it a challenge for learning to take place. Fortunately, there are ways to curb this behavior.

If you’re a new teacher struggling to gain control of your kids, here are some effective approaches you can implement in your classroom to improve student conduct, therefore leading to a better learning environment.

TikToker and teacher Kaitlyn McCarty (@myclassroomdiaries) is sharing some clever and creative strategies for how she manages her classroom.

Of course, not all of these tips are expected to work for every teacher since every classroom is different. You might also need to adjust them each year according to the new batch of kids.

First, Kaitlyn introduces the “tap jar” method, which helps students stay well-behaved in the hallway.

The way it works is that when a student is making good choices while in the hallway, like facing forward in line, walking correctly, and staying quiet, they will get their shoulder tapped.

Later, the best-behaved student will receive a prize from the tap jar, where they can pick out a fun mini eraser.

The whole class finds it exciting because they always want to know who the “tap jar person” is, which motivates them to follow hallway procedures. Next, Kaitlyn developed another strategic game called “secret student.”

When the class isn’t doing what they’re supposed to be doing, Kaitlyn informs them that her secret student isn’t following directions. This immediately causes the entire class to go quiet.

