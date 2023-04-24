This Trauma Counselor Asked The Kids She Works With To Share Things They Wish Their Parents Knew, And The Answers Are Heartbreaking

Kids growing up in today’s society have a much different experience from how their parents grew up.

While there are still some aspects that have stayed the same, this generation has faced challenges that no other generation has encountered before, such as navigating adolescence during the age of technology and social media.

With that being said, children could definitely teach the adults in their lives new lessons when it comes to parenting.

A trauma counselor with over fifteen years of experience asked kids undergoing therapy what they wished their parents knew about them. The answers she received were heartbreaking and hard for her to hear.

Courtney (@ask.courtney) recently uploaded a video on TikTok showcasing the thoughts that many kids have regarding their parents. The kids she spoke with ranged between the ages of five and eighteen.

One eleven-year-old said, “I wish parents knew how to love themselves. Maybe they could then stop being so angry.”

A ten-year-old told Courtney, “I wish parents wouldn’t say bad stuff about each other to me. Makes me angry.”

An eight-year-old wanted parents to stop focusing on the bad stuff kids do and start paying more attention to the good things, while an eighteen-year-old wished parents trusted their kids and stopped controlling them.

Unfortunately, the lack of trust and excessive control that this teen went through has now resulted in them feeling lost and not knowing how to think for themselves.

