This Woman Living In London Says That What She Saw On A Dating App One Night Brings Out All Of The Ick

If you thought dating prospects were terrible in the United States, London is no better. Jess Dante (@jessdante) is a 32-year-old woman who lives in London, and she’s showing TikTok the dating profiles she saw on a dating app one night.

After reading these men’s bios, the single life suddenly won’t look so undesirable. Seriously, they’re cringy enough to make you want to delete the app altogether.

First up is a photo of a man and woman kissing at a tennis game. The image was captioned with the words: “Dating me will look like.” So I guess he must be a huge tennis fan.

Next was a man who wrote in his bio: “The best way to ask me out is by who cares.” He seemed to be mocking women who specify how they want to be asked out. A dating app may not be the best place for him to be right now. Or ever.

The third thing that Jess saw was: “We’ll get along if you haven’t had a baby fresh out of the womb!” There are no words for this one.

Then, she displayed a photo of an older man falling asleep in public from one guy’s profile.

“I think he’s trying to give you a preview of what you’re going to be doing three minutes into the date,” said Jess.

Here’s another atrocious one: “All I ask is that you don’t carry excess baggage and don’t have hang-ups.” In a single sentence, we can just tell how this guy would be in a relationship. Stay away, ladies!

This next one will make you simultaneously laugh and cry. “I’m a regular at making a girl laugh uncontrollably. I’ll make her laugh so hard that she snorts like a ‘lil piggy. Oink, oink girl, you mine now,” Jess read mockingly.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.