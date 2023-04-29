Wedding Social Content Creators Are The Newest Wedding Professionals You Must Hire For Your Big Day: Here’s Why

For couples, selecting the right wedding photographer is often one of the most important wedding planning tasks. Vetting photographers’ style, framing, and aesthetic will ultimately dictate what kind of wedding images you walk away with– and look back on for decades to come.

But, the truth about wedding photography is that it is not a quick nor easy process. Sure, your event might only last about six hours. However, within that time, a wedding photographer can rack up hundreds or even thousands of images on their SD card.

Then, while you set sail on your honeymoon, the hardest work has only just begun for your photographer. They will have to sit down, comb through countless pictures, select the best ones, and edit them to your specifications and liking.

With all of that being said, it takes a good amount of time to actually receive the coveted images from your nuptials. In fact, the average photo delivery period can even last anywhere from four to 12 weeks.

And for some couples, that is just too long to wait without being able to share any images with loved ones (or at least post on social media).

That’s why a new form of wedding professional has emerged– and become a go-to hire on couples’ wedding planning itineraries.

I’m talking about social content creators.

Now, you might have only heard of social content creators in the context of influencers or company marketing departments. But their services are insanely applicable for weddings– and arguably way more valuable.

Much like wedding photographers, wedding social content creators will attend, photograph, and videotape your big day. But, rather than meticulously selecting and editing photos for your wedding album, they will capture more raw and genuine moments.

