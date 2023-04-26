Whether You Love Taylor Swift’s Music Or Not, Here Are A Few Things You Can Learn From Her Recent Breakup

Swifties everywhere fell to their knees in despair upon learning about the singer’s split with Joe Alwyn, her boyfriend of six years.

The news comes as Taylor embarks on her sold-out Eras tour, gracefully performing song after song in front of millions even mid-breakup.

It was reported that they parted ways cordially and without drama, but that doesn’t make it any less painful. Breakups are already the worst, and dealing with one in the public eye makes it even more unpleasant.

So even though it’s tough, because I know we’re all curious, let’s try not to pick apart every aspect of her relationship and just let Taylor do her thing as one of the world’s biggest pop superstars.

Instead of speculating over what led to their split (was it personality differences or did fame get in the way?), why don’t we go over what valuable messages we can take away from their breakup and how we can heal our own heartaches?

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were together for six long years. But just because you’ve been with someone for an extended period of time doesn’t mean you know everything about them.

There’s also no magical number of years you can hit that guarantees you will stay with someone forever. Not to bring you down, but whether it’s been ten years or twenty, there is still the possibility that the relationship won’t last.

People grow and change over time, and that’s not anyone’s fault. Sometimes, couples grow apart and no longer share the same values or goals.

It takes guts to admit it, but when you acknowledge that your relationship may have run its course, you’re doing the right thing by staying true to yourself.

